Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Travis Middle School burglary suspects

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a burglary suspect in this week’s “Crime of the Week”.

On August 3rd it was discovered that a suspect had burglarized Travis Middle School. The male suspect was seen on video committing the crime.

The suspect left the scene with several shoes from the school’s athletic department.

If you have any information on this crime or know who this suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online and see video of the crime at amapolice.org.

If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

