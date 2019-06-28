Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect using stolen card

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect in a dine-and-ditch that stole a credit card and a cell phone.

Officials say on April 3, the suspect walked out on his ticket at a local restaurant.

As he was leaving the restaurant, he grabbed a cell phone and credit card from a nearby table. Later he was seen on camera using the stolen card.

The suspect was with another unidentified female. The suspects left the scene in the tan colored SUV.

If you have any information on this crime call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward up to $1,000.