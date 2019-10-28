Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for stolen van

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help locating a 2001 maroon Chrysler Voyager for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

It was stolen from the 3100 block of SW 28th on Thursday October 24th. The owner was about to leave and ran inside quickly to grab a phone.

When the victim came out there was a white female driving away in the van. The female was wearing a grey sweat shirt and pajama pants. The female was captured on video.

The vehicle should display Texas license CXC-3655 and the last six of the VIN are 137316.

If you know the location of this vehicle or the female who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.