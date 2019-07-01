Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for stolen truck

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help locating a 2009 silver GMC Sierra for this weeks “Stolen Auto Day”.

It was stolen from the 7800 block of Simpson Dr. on June 20th with the keys being left in the vehicle.

The vehicle should display Texas license DHR-1006 and the last six of the VIN are 125655.

If you know the location of this vehicle call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

