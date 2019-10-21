Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for stolen motorcycle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a 2008 orange and black Harley Davidson Softail Custom for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

It was discovered stolen in a burglary in the 300 block of Bowie on Thursday October 10th. The vehicle should display Texas license 195-L3L and the last six of the VIN are 012737.

If you know the location of this vehicle, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.