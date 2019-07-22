Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for stolen 5th wheeler camping trailer

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help locating a 2019 Primetime Crusader Lite 28RL 5th Wheel Camping Trailer for this weeks “Stolen Auto Day”.

It was discovered stolen from the 10300 block of I-40W on Tuesday July 16th. The trailer has never been registered and the last six of the VIN are 124561.

If you know the location of this trailer call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.