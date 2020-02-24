Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for stolen 2010 black Honda CRV

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a 2010 black Honda CRV EXL SUV for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

It was stolen from the 5900 block of S. Coulter on Monday February 17th. The victim was approached by a suspect asking for a ride because his friend did not have enough gas to give him one. The victim agreed to give the suspect a ride to meet his friend at a local gas station and give him some gas. As the victim exited her car to put gas in the other vehicle, the suspect stole her vehicle.

The other vehicle was a white Kia, similar to a Soul. The stolen Honda displayed TX license JYJ-6223 and the last six of the VIN are 001882. The Honda had a Tascosa Drive-In sticker on the right-rear bumper.

If you know the location of this vehicle or who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-37 4-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

