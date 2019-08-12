Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for stolen 2006 red Chevrolet Silverado

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a 2006 red Chevrolet Silverado for this weeks “Stolen Auto Day”.

It was stolen from the 1400 block of Ross on Saturday August 3rd around 2 p.m. with the keys being left in the vehicle.

The vehicle should display Texas license HYG-8791 and the last six of the VIN are 228844.

The truck had a silver tool box in the back at the time of the theft.

If you know the location of this vehicle call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.