Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for sexual predator Joe Gonzalez

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for their “Fugitive of the Week”, 26-year-old Joe Angel Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is 5’03” tall, 125lbs, brown eyes and black hair.

Gonzalez is wanted by Potter County for two Probation Violations for Sexual Assault of a Child and Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram.

If you know Joe’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

