Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Michael Ray Roberson

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 28-year-old Michael Ray Roberson.

Michael is wanted by Potter County for Burglary of a Building and Randall County for Theft of Property over $2,500 under $30K.

Michael is 5’09” tall, 140lbs, brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know Michael’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

