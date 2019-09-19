Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Kayla Brooke Felchle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers fugitive of the week is Kayla Brooke Felchle.

Felchle is wanted by Randall County for Injury to Child/Elderly/Disable with Intent Serious Bodily Injury.

Kayla is a white female, 27 yo, 5’07” tall, 200lbs, blue eyes and brown hair.

If you know Kayla’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to her arrest you could earn a reward of $300.