Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for home burglary suspects

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for two burglary suspects in this week’s “Crime of the Week”.

On September 19th it was discovered that two suspects had burglarized a residence on the 4400 block of Bowie. The suspects left the house with hand tools.

If you have any information on this crime or know who these suspects are, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.