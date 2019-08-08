Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for fugitive wanted by ATF

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 28-year-old Gabriel Wallace Montague.

Montague is wanted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Montague is 6’03” tall, 165lbs, brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Gabriel’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.