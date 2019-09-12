Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Edward Palacios

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 31-year-old Edward Ray Palacios. 

Palacios is wanted by Potter County for Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family/Household Member 2+ Convictions within 12 months, and by Randall County for Aggravated Assault with a Weapon and Aggravated Kidnapping.

Palacios is 5’09” tall, 200lbs, brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Edward’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

