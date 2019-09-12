Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Edward Palacios

Good Thursday morning friends. The next front to make things feel a bit more like Fall comes today, which will bring more widespread rain to the High Plains. Temperatures are down into the 60s and low 70s, and there is ample moisture. Thankfully, the wind won't be as strong as it has been lately. The front passes I-40 by the early afternoon, and thunderstorms will develop along it as it moves to the south. Don't cancel your outdoor plans just yet, but be able to move indoors if a storm gets close. Strong wind gusts and heavy downpours will be the main threats, along with frequent lightning. Our northern counties will be too far behind the front for any rain, but the trade-off is highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. South of the front, we'll see a few 90s.

A few cells will linger on overnight, generally south of I-40 and tomorrow morning will feel cooler. There will be some energy still above the Panhandles Friday afternoon that may allow for pop-up showers as we only heat up to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Saturday brings back dry and warmer-than-average weather which will continue into next week.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin