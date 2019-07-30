Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for armed robbery suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying an armed robbery suspect in this week’s “Crime of the Week”.

On July 17th, APD officers were dispatched to an armed robbery in the 1700 block of Northeast 24th Avenue.

The suspect was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, displayed a gun and demanded that the clerk give him cash. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.