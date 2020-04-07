Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for armed robbery suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect in this week’s “Crime of the Week”.

On March 31st, Amarillo Police responded to a report of an Armed Robbery at a business on the 1200 block of Amarillo Blvd. E.

The suspect came in and pointed a pistol at the employees demanding money.

The suspect left the store on foot with an undisclosed about of money.

There were no reported injuries during this incident.

If you have any information on this crime or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.