Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for 2004 Cadillac CTS

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a 2004 pearl white Cadillac CTS.

It was discovered stolen from the 5200 block of Hester Rd. on Sunday August 11th. The keys were not left in the vehicle.

The vehicle should display Texas license GCR-3620 and the last six of the VIN are 123513. If you know the location of this vehicle call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.