Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Jose Balderas is wanted for Assault of a Pregnant Person
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime stoppers is looking for 30-year-old Jose Balderas.
Balderas is wanted by Potter County for Assault of a Pregnant Person.
Balderas is 5’06” tall, 160lbs, bro eyes and blk hair.
If you know Jose’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
