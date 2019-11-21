Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Jose Balderas is wanted for Assault of a Pregnant Person

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Texas Mass Violence

More Texas Mass Violence

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime stoppers is looking for 30-year-old Jose Balderas.

Balderas is wanted by Potter County for Assault of a Pregnant Person.

Balderas is 5’06” tall, 160lbs, bro eyes and blk hair.

If you know Jose’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss