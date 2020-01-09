Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Sergio Segovia in custody

UPDATE: Segovia has turned himself in to officials.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for 28-year-old Sergio Segovia.
Segovia is wanted by Potter County for two counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon and Criminal Mischief over $2,500 under $30,000.
Segovia is 5’06” tall, 135lbs, brown eyes and brown hair.
If you know Sergio’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
