Amarillo Crime Stoppers Fugitive of the Week – Raphael Aguirre Jr

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 28-year-old Raphael Aguirre Jr.
Aguirre is wanted by Potter County for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon.
Raphael is 5’05” tall, 135lbs, brown eyes and black hair.
If you know Raphael’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
