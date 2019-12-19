Amarillo Crime Stoppers Fugitive of the Week: Connie Webster

Good Thursday morning folks. The day is starting off cold but not much cooler than the December average. We'll have to deal with a more breezy wind by midday, running at 15 to 25 mph from the southwest under increasing high-level cloud cover. Bundle up for this morning, and keep a jacket handy for the afternoon as we will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday with highs in the 50s.

Friday, the wind backs off a bit but we'll be even cooler with day time temperatures around 50, rebounding to the 60s on Saturday.

Sunday's the first day of winter, and it will feel nothing like it, as we warm to the low 70s with breezy winds.

By Christmas Eve (Tuesday), a quick-moving low pressure system comes through to bring some light rain to the High Plains that goes from the evening into Christmas morning. Stay tuned for any changes to that holiday event forecast.

Enjoy your Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin