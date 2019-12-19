Amarillo Crime Stoppers Fugitive of the Week: Connie Webster

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 54-year-old Connie Mae Webster.
Connie is wanted by Potter County for Probation Violation for Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 Under in gram Enhanced. She also has a Bond Forfeiture for Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 less than 1 gram out of Randall County.
Webster is 5’06” tall, 165lbs, hazel eyes and brown hair.
If you know Connie’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to her arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
