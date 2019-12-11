Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Coin operated machine burglaries

Do You Know Me? Coin Burglar Amarillo Crime Stoppers – Do You Know Me?Over the past few months, the Bubble Bath Carwash located at 1710 S. Western has been the victim of burglaries of their coin operated machines. The suspect in both of these cases arrived in a light colored early 2000’s model Tahoe or Yukon with dark colored wheels. If you have any information on these cases or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 Tips App. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property you could earn a reward up to $1,000. Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers. Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

