Amarillo Community Market moving locations for 1 week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Community Market is moving to a new location.

For the past four years, Center City has hosted the market on 10th and Polk for people from Amarillo and around the area to enjoy.

Due to the 25th annual Harley Party the Market will be relocated to a historical location.

The Santa Fe Depot Grounds is located on 401 S. Grant Street.

Center City’s Beth Dukes says it’s only the temporary location but could potentially be the new permanent location if Center City gets good feedback.