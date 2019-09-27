Amarillo Collegiate Academy to Participate in Character Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Collegiate Academy, a ResponsiveEd® public charter school, has many activities planned for Character Day.

On Friday, September 27, the students will participate in events throughout the day including kindness rock painting, digital citizenship lessons, a class service project to clean up the school, constructing a class wreath, painting posters, writing poems, and watching Character Day videos and activities provided by Let it Ripple.

Let it Ripple is the film company that helped begin Character Day in 2014. Its mission is to use film, technology, discussion materials, and events to engage a 21st-century audience in conversation and action around complicated subjects that are shaping our lives.

This year, the Character Day theme focuses on how technology enhances and hinders our character development. Last year, Amarillo Collegiate Academy participated in the event along with more than four million people across 200,000 groups in all 50 states and 125 countries around the world.