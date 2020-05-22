Amarillo College extends virtual delivery of courses into the summer

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Based on continuing uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and Amarillo College’s longstanding safety-first approach to protecting the health of the entire community, AC will extend virtual delivery of courses into the summer.

AC’s Summer I classes – May 26 through July 2 – will be delivered remotely in a tech-supported learning environment, just as they have been since mid-March. If conditions permit, AC’s Summer II classes, beginning July 6, may include some face-to-face instruction.

An exception during Summer I will be the delivery of some labs in technical and healthcare programs, conducted on the East and West campuses, respectively, that Gov. Greg Abbott has deemed essential.

Appropriate social distancing and facemasks will be required at all times in these venues, and Infrared body-temperature screening cameras will be employed at entry points wherever face-to-face services are offered.

Otherwise, the College will remain in Phase III of its COVID-19 Action Plan throughout Summer I.

In Phase III, in-person resources on the Washington Street Campus are confined to the Ware Student Commons, where students lacking technology can access computers in the Underground. Here also, social distancing and facemasks are required, and infrared cameras are in use. Additionally, sanitation of individual work stations is being prioritized.

AC will continue to follow the best guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Texas Department of State Health Services, and its own internal data in planning for a phased return to on-campus activities.

Tech-supported learning entails a wide range of online and network technologies for learning and working remotely and ensuring student success through any necessary alternate means of communication.

Instructions vary depending on the classes being taken, so faculty will provide students with specific instructions on how to proceed.

The AC Bookstore remains accessible only online and is offering online textbook buyback and 10-percent off on all textbook orders for summer classes.

WiFi is available thanks to AW Broadband, which has installed two hotspots on the north portion of the Washington Street Campus – lots No. 4 and 5 – and another at AC’s Community Link at 24th and Grand, so students in those locations can access the internet for free from the comfort and safety of their vehicles. Additional hotspots in the Amarillo community are marked on AW Broadband’s map here.

