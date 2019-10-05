Amarillo College celebrating World College Radio Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College celebrated World College Radio Day.

Former DJs of FM-90 got to come back and re-live the glory days and play songs that were in the top charts when they were in school.

More than 250 college radio stations around the nation are participating in the celebrations.

“When the alum come back for College Radio Day, I think it just invigorates them. It reminds them of a great time in their life, but it also shows our current students that you can get jobs in the industry but also that it’s really fun. To remember to have fun while you are here,” said FM-90 Program Director, Amy Presley.

Local radio DJ legends Chris Albracht and Jack Light are just a couple of the alumni who returned to FM-90’s airwaves today to help celebrate.