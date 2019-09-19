Amarillo College and the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association extend negotiation process

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo College and the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association have decided to extend their negotiation process.

According to a statement released by Mark White, the Executive Vice President and General Counsel for AC, they have been speaking with the attorneys for ASCA daily.

He says that they believe they are making good progress toward a final workable solution, but the process needs more time.

Both parties agreed to extend the time frame for a decision, and have this item for consideration by the board or regents when they meet in late October.