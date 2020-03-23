Amarillo City Transit temporarily moving to Saturday schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Transit is temporarily operating on a Saturday schedule due to the coronavirus.
There is one difference.
The last trip of the day will operate from the downtown terminal back into the downtown extending the service by about 30 minutes.
No routes have changed only the times.
You can get more information about time changes on the City Of Amarillo website.
