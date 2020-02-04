Amarillo City Council Connect set for Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo’s citizen engagement tool – Council Connect – is scheduled for today at 5:30 p.m. at Amarillo Downtown Library, 413 S.E. Fourth Ave.

Council Connect is an outlet for public comment.

Council Connect provides the opportunity for citizens to discuss topics with two councilmembers in a less restrictive environment than Amarillo City Council meetings on Tuesdays.

Councilmembers Eddy Sauer and Howard Smith will be in attendance.

Council Connect meetings are held on the first Tuesday of every month.

The public can still address the council during regularly-scheduled council meetings at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays. Citizens will have three minutes to address items specifically related to the weekly city council agenda.

In addition, there are several ways citizens can contact city officials: Emails can be sent to publiccommunications@amarillo.gov. The city of Amarillo’s mainline is (806) 378-3000. Online forms for questions/comments are available at www.amarillo.gov.

