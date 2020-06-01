Amarillo/Canyon Area Rotary Clubs to donate $6,825 to High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Homicide Unit has substantially completed the investigation into the incident and no criminal charges can be filed in the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy.

Police officials say it was determined that the 9-year old child burglarized a home in the neighborhood, obtaining the gun. A short time after the burglary, the 9-year-old shot the 7-year-old victim.