Amarillo/Canyon Area Rotary Clubs to donate $6,825 to High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo/Canyon Area Rotary Clubs will be donating $6,825 to the High Plains Food Bank later today.
The donationi includes $1,475 from Amarillo West Rotary Club District Grant approval for COVID-19 and $5,350 Gift from Rotary District 5730.
“Rotary District 5730 continues to step up to support the needs of our community’s vulnerable population with our financial resources. Our District Governor and Finance Committee have approved a total gift of $16,000, including $8,000 available from the District Budget matched by D5730 Contingency Funds, to be split 3 ways between the High Plains Food Bank in Amarillo, the South Plains Food Bank in Lubbock, and the West Texas Food Bank in the Midland/Odessa area. The 1,485 Rotarians in our district continue to be “People of Action”!”
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo Police: No charges can be filed in the May 27th shooting death of 7-year-old boy
- Violent Protests Continue
- A small Texas school district reopens classrooms for summer school
- Amazon to keep most jobs added during the pandemic
- HBO Max added 87k new users on launch day