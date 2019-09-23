Amarillo average gas price jumps 13 cents to $2.34/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo gas prices have risen 13.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.34/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 18.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 23.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.19/g today while the most expensive is $2.69/g, a difference of 50.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.79/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.40/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.79/g while the most expensive is $5.99/g, a difference of $4.20/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.66/g today. The national average is up 7.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 17.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices: