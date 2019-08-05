Amarillo average gas price drop to $2.30/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT – Amarillo gas prices have fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.30/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations. Gas prices in Amarillo are unchanged versus a month ago, yet stand 27.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.16/g today while the most expensive is $2.79/g, a difference of 63.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.15/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.04/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.97/g while the most expensive is $5.09/g, a difference of $3.12/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.70/g today. The national average is down 5.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 15.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

