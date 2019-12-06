Amarillo area “Know Before You Go” for the week of December 9th report

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT in Amarillo has released their “Know Before You Go” for the week of December 9th report.

FM 293 in Potter County will be closed between SH 136 and FM 683 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for road widening work. Follow the posted detours.

On Amarillo Boulevard, watch for various lane closures in both directions between McMasters Street and Soncy Road for edge work.

The turnaround lane from I-40 west at Bell Street to go east will be closed for guardrail repair.

The right lane of I-27 will be closed in both directions from 26 th Avenue to 45 th Avenue for sign maintenance.

Avenue to 45 Avenue for sign maintenance. Southbound traffic on Coulter Street will continue to be funneled down to the existing right turn lane 1,600 feet before the Hollywood Road intersection, having one-lane traffic leading up to the intersection through Friday, Dec. 13. Motorists will have the option to turn left, right, or go straight at the intersection of Hollywood Road and Coulter Street. Northbound traffic on Coulter Street will be placed in the existing “Southbound Straight/Right-Turn” lane. Traffic will be released back into two lanes in approximately 200 feet. Coulter Street south of Hollywood Road will not be affected.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, Lakeside Drive will be closed between the frontage roads at I-40 while crews hang bridge beams across Lakeside Drive. Motorists should follow the posted detours. Lakeside Drive is expected to reopen by mid-afternoon Saturday.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. Follow us on Twitter @TxDOTAmarillo for regular updates and for the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.