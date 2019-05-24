Amarillo area high school graduation times, locations

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - We have high schools graduation times and locations for the Amarillo and Canyon area.

Tonight at 5 p.m. the Randall High seniors will be walking the stage at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Ascension Academy will hold its 19th commencement ceremony at Legacy Hall in West Texas A&M University. The ceremony starts at 7 p.m. tonight.

Tonight is also Canyon High School's graduation. It is being held at the WTAMU First United Bank Center at 7:30 p.m.

Palo Duro High School is hosting its graduation tonight at 8 p.m. It will be held at the Amarillo Civic Center Coliseum.

On Saturday, Tascosa High School will also be having their graduation at the Amarillo Civic Center Coliseum. The ceremony will happen at 10:30 a.m.

Amarillo High School will be celebrating their seniors on Saturday at the Amarillo Civic Center Coliseum as well. Their graduation starts at 2 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m., Caprock High School's seniors will begin walking the stage at the Amarillo Civic Center Coliseum on Saturday.

Congratulations to all the graduating seniors!