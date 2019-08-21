Amarillo Area Foundation Graduates First Class of Nonprofit Leaders

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Area Foundation will host the first graduation ceremony for participants in the Nonprofit Leadership Academy on Wednesday, August 21 from 11:30 am-1:00 pm in the Neely Conference Center at the Amarillo Area Foundation.

This 8-month course was designed to educate community members from all over the Panhandle on the best practices of board service. This first class specifically targeted under-represented sections of our community to prepare individuals to serve on nonprofit or civic boards. This was a direct response to the nonprofit community’s request to diversify their board members.

Members of this first pilot class studied the topics of: board governance, fundraising, financial responsibility, and must have documents, giving them a well-rounded perspective. Each member will be given a certificate of completion during the graduation ceremony. Participants attended a monthly meeting over the lunch hour while learning about these important subjects.

“The Nonprofit Leadership Academy has opened our eyes to the great need for board service training for many people in our community,” said Emily Wood, Vice President of Community Investment. “I’ve loved seeing our pilot program participants taking notes, asking questions, and engaging in the courses from a place of passion and a desire to serve and better Amarillo.”

The next Nonprofit Leadership Academy will begin in January 2020. Interested community members can reach out to Roxann Ball, Program Officer of the Amarillo Area Foundation Nonprofit Service Center for an application to join, or for more information on Board Training Services.

“I’m excited to see this first-class step into leadership roles in our community prepared and confident because of the training they have received,” said Wood.