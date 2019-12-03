Amarillo Allstate Agency Owners Host Supply Drives for Domestic Violence Survivors

AMARILLO, Texas — Amarillo Allstate agency owners recently collected much-needed toiletries through supply drives to help domestic violence survivors. Allstate volunteers across 21 Texas cities secured $95,000 in Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grants for 21 nonprofit organizations, including $5,000 for Family Support Services of Amarillo Emergency Safe Home.

Allstate agency owners rallied members of their local communities to donate toiletries, clothing and personal items to help survivors of domestic violence and financial abuse. Organizations like Family Support Services of Amarillo Emergency Safe Home often operate with limited resources and collecting supplies helps them serve more survivors.

“It’s heart-warming to see Amarillo residents and local businesses come together to rally for survivors and their families,” said Ashley Mauldin, Allstate exclusive agent.

The supply drive was part of a countrywide effort during Domestic Violence Awareness Month to benefit women’s shelters and domestic violence nonprofits.

Participating Amarillo Allstate agency owners include:

Jeff Donaway, Amarillo

Ashley Mauldin, Amarillo

Bill McDonald, Amarillo

Matt Moles, Amarillo

Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grants

Allstate employees and the agency force give back to their communities by earning Helping Hands Grants through volunteering. The grants are one example of The Allstate Foundation’s legacy of service and giving. The Foundation has contributed over $449 million to community nonprofits since it was created in 1952.

Efforts Against Domestic Violence