AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Some favorite Disney characters paid a visit to the Northwest Texas Children’s Hospital today.

Some of the performers of Frozen Junior from the Amarillo Little Theatre spent the day with the children.

Elsa and Anna went room to room to sing songs with the little patients.

Frozen Junior is currently sold out but you can still catch Frozen II in theaters.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: