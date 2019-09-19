Allsup’s stores out of famous burritos but expecting new stock soon

AMARILLO, Texas — Allsup’s stores are experiencing a shortage of their famous burritos, but say they are expecting new shipments soon.

After hearing rumors of a region-wide shortage, KAMR, KCIT, KLBK, KAMC, KTAB, and KRBC called on Allsup’s location. They say they are out of stock, specifically of the bean and beef variety.

They are hoping to get restocked on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

One store employee claimed the shortage is due to an issue with the supply at the corporate warehouse.

Twitter users from across Texas and New Mexico have been expressing frustration at the lack of burritos for the past several days.

CLICK HERE to reassure your Facebook friends that more burritos are coming soon.