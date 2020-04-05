AISD updates way they provide meals and Wi-Fi for students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —AISD announced a few changes to the way they will be providing food and Wi-Fi for students.

AISD said that starting Monday, April 6, breakfast will no longer be available for pick-up from 7:00 – 9:00 AM. All meal sites will now provide lunch, with breakfast for the following day.

Parents can pick up those meals from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m, Monday through Friday. AISD said, that parents do not need to have their kids with them to receive the meals, but instead proof that their child attends an AISD school. Proof can be anything from a school letter, school email, or even a bumper sticker.

AISD does want it to be known that on Friday, April 10, meals will not be available due to a school holiday.

Below, is a list of the 16 different locations parents can pick up meals for their child.

Caprock High School, 3001 East 34th

Palo Duro High School, 1400 North Grant

Austin Middle School, 1808 Wimberly

South Lawn Elementary School, 4719 South Bowie

Ridgecrest Elementary School, 5306 SW 37th

Glenwood Elementary School, 2407 South Houston

Forest Hill Elementary School, 3515 East Amarillo Boulevard

San Jacinto Elementary School, 3400 West 4th

Eastridge Elementary School, 1314 Evergreen

Mesa Verde Elementary School, 4011 Beaver

Rogers Elementary School, 920 N. Mirror

Carver Academy, 1905 NW 12th

Avondale Elementary School, 1500 Avondale

Emerson Elementary School, 600 N. Cleveland

Humphrey’s Highland Elementary School, 3901 SE 15th Ave.

Wills Elementary will be serving at the former Hastings Store Support Center (northeast parking lot), 3601 Plains Blvd.

AISD said parents can go to the location nearest them to pick up meals.

Beginning April 6, AISD is also making changes to Two WiFi-enabled bus locations. WiFi-enabled buses will no longer park at Bones Hooks Park and Southeast Park.

AISD also wants it to be known that on Friday, April 10, the Wi-Fi buses will not be available due to the school holiday.

Below is a list of the Wi-Fi enabled bus locations.

NEW Sams Club, 2201 Ross-Osage Dr. – southeast parking lot off SE 21St. Ave.

NEW West Hills Park, SW 2nd Ave. – North end of the park on NW 4th Ave.

John Stiff Memorial Park, 4800 Bell Street – parking lot on the north side of baseball/softball fields

Thompson Park, 2401 Dumas Drive – parking lot on the east side of Thompson Park swimming pool

Westgate Mall, northeast parking lot by Chuck E. Cheese

Pride Home Center, 3503 NE 24th

Buses will park at the above locations three different times during the day, Monday through Friday:

10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

