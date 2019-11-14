AFP Hosts Annual Luncheon Honoring Award Recipients

AMARILLO, TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — CAPTRUST and West Texas A&M University held the Association of Fundraising Professionals Texas Plains Chapter 27th Annual Celebration Luncheon.

An addition to this year’s celebration includes recognition of Heart of Philanthropy honorees. Each sponsored table was given the opportunity to recognize a guest with the award.

“Philanthropy takes place not just through large gifts and volunteer positions. Philanthropy is a lifestyle, a culture that is perpetuated through our communities by those who place others before themselves. Philanthropists are present in every organization, every day,” M. Keith Brown, chapter president elect and event committee chair, said. “The AFP Texas Plains Chapter is pleased to recognize our Heart of Philanthropy recipients who make a difference in all places, at all times throughout the Panhandle region.”

2019 honorees include:

Bobby and Carol Cooper Family

Outstanding Philanthropists

Nominated by: ADVO and the Hope to Opportunities Foundation

The Bobby and Carol Cooper Family are active in organizations which have special meaning to their family, many in their own private way. Advo Companies, Boy Scouts, Camp Agape, the Hali Project, High Plains Children’s Home and Kids Inc. are just a sampling.

Caviness Beef Packers

Outstanding Large Business

Nominated by: Dr. Walter Wendler, president of West Texas A&M University

Family-owned and operated for more than 55 years, Caviness Beef Packers has been a relationship- oriented company since its inception. Those relationships have led to support of research collaborations and facilities across the industry as well as activities in their local communities.

Axigent Technologies

Outstanding Small Business

Nominated by: Hope and Healing Place

Contributing their time, technical expertise and financial support to a variety of nonprofit organizations, Axigent Technologies Group corporate culture is a reflection of the hearts of the owners, David Doan and Arthur Castillo.

Garrison Family Foundation

Outstanding Foundation

Nominated by: Ceta Canyon Camp and Retreat Center

The Garrison Family Foundation carries on the philanthropic legacy of Shirley and Mildred Garrison, 2002’s AFP Texas Plains Outstanding Philanthropists. The Foundation’s impact can be seen in communities across the Panhandle as well as in the Lubbock and Austin areas.

United Way of Moore County

Outstanding Community Service Organization

Nominated by: Dumas Pregnancy Center

The United Way of Moore County advances and creates long-lasting change to issues addressing basic needs, education and healthcare in Dumas and the surrounding area. Organizations such as Dumas Area Meals on Wheels, Epilepsy Foundation of West Texas and YMCA of Moore County are just a few of the agencies supported.

Jason Herrick

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser

Nominated by: Dr. Tedd Mitchell, chancellor, Texas Tech University System

Jason Herrick enthusiastically accepted the charge to lead the fundraising campaign to secure $90 million in funding for the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine. Herrick and his team completed the task in less than one year.

Downtown Women’s Center Spring Luncheon

Outstanding Fundraising Event

The Downtown Women’s Center’s 2019 Spring Luncheon was attended by 1,150 guests and raised more than half a million dollars to support the organization’s programs. The 2019 luncheon exceeded previous funds raised by 33 percent.

Dr. David Woodburn

Spirit of Philanthropy

Nominated by: Downtown Women’s Center

Recognizing that dental care impacts both physical health and psychological well-being, the Smiles Foundation has provided dental care through the Texas Mission of Mercy for 18 years. Dr. David Woodburn has donated his time, talent and financial resources to 50 TMOM clinics across the state and has served as dental chair for four clinics in Amarillo, the most recent of which served 643 dental patients, approximately 1/5 of which were from areas outside the city.

Alan Armstrong

Impact in Philanthropy Special Award

Nominated by: Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity’s Collegiate Challenge hosts Spring Break experiences across the nation, allowing students to provide service while experiencing local culture. Thanks to Alan Armstrong, students volunteering in Amarillo are treated to a true Texas experience and learn all about the Panhandle spirit.