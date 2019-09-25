AFD Station 5 getting a facelift, additional fire company

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department is getting a facelift thanks to the City of Amarillo’s new budget.

The city council approved the fiscal year 2020 budget on Tuesday by a vote of 4 to 1, giving AFD an additional fire company at Fire Station 5.

Station 5 on S. Washington St. will be completely torn down and rebuilt, and then will house an additional crew once it is finished.

This will allow the fire department to hire 10 new firefighters and promote 11 others to give fire station 5 a full staff. The promotions will consist of two captains, three lieutenants, and six drivers.

Capt. Kyle Joy said the fire department and emergency services need to grow along with the city.

“The ultimate goal is to serve the community,” said Capt. Joy. “Our goal in everything is to help others. That’s why we signed up for what we do, adding a fire truck or ladder truck at that fire station, building a new fire station there that will be able to facilitate an additional crew, that will be another step to being able to serve the community better.”

Capt. Joy said the fire department will make those 11 promotions to help staff station 5 on October 9.

In the meantime, the current crew from Fire Station 5 will be temporarily relocated to the old Fire Station 9 on Western St.

The rebuild at Station 5 will be completed next fall.

Capt. Joy told us with the addition of the new Fire Station 9 at Paramount and I-40, along with surrounding fire stations, there will be no lack of coverage during Station 5’s rebuild.