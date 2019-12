AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — ADVO Companies held a Christmas party for their ADVO Angels today.

This year they partnered with Raffkinds for a Christmas giving tree focused on providing needs for their clients.

Santa dropped by the Christmas party this morning to give out those angel packages.

This is the fifth year ADVO Companies has partnered with Raffkinds to make sure their clients get something for Christmas.

