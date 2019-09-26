AC’s STEM Lecture series to focus on environmental impact of swine industry

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A research scientist at Texas Tech University who specializes in swine nutrition and health will talk about the impact the swine industry has on the environment during an upcoming lecture at Amarillo College.

Dr. Anoosh Rakhshandeh, Texas Tech assistant professor of swine nutrition and health, will be the featured speaker at the next installment of the STEM Research Center Lecture Series on AC’s Washington Street Campus.

The lecture, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 at Ordway Hall.

The lecture series is made possible by a $4.9 million Hispanic-Serving Institution STEM Grant the College received in 2016 from the U.S. Department of Education.

Rakhshandeh received his bachelor’s degree in animal science and his master’s degree in poultry nutrition from Azad University (Iran). His doctorate in swine nutrition and health is from University of Guelph (Canada).

He was a postdoctoral research associate at Iowa State University beginning in 2011, and he became a member of the Texas Tech faculty in 2013. Rakhshandeh has authored more than a dozen peer-reviewed publications on various aspects of animal science.

His lecture at AC is titled “Swine Industry, Pollution and Environmental Stewardship” and will cover the carbon, water and land footprints of industrial hog production.