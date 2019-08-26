AC’s Southern Light Gallery to feature still life photographs by Carol Sewell

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The engaging still life photographs of Carol A. Sewell, a noted artist and documentary photographer from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, will be on display from Aug. 26 to Oct. 2 at Amarillo College’s Southern Light Gallery.

Sewell’s project is titled “Strangers and Other Relatives” and the still life photos are created using family photos and ephemera.

“They are gorgeously printed color photographs that are rich in narrative and history,” said René West, assistant professor of photography and gallery curator.

Sewell works in alternative processes, digital imaging, and large- and medium-format film. Her current projects explore memory, family and the environment.

“Relatives and Other Strangers explores those half-remembered, half-imagined stories we tell ourselves about the past and family, which both illuminate and mis-inform the present,” she points out in an artist statement.

After graduating from the University of Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Latin American Studies, Sewell completed a master’s degree in history at Texas Christian University. She also studied art and photography at TCU, Texas Women’s University and Tarrant County College.

Her work has been included in numerous exhibitions, some of which include Rio Brazos Juried Art Exhibitions 2010-2019; Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibitions 2011-2017; and group shows at Stage West Galleries (Fort Worth), Texas Tech University, and A Smith Gallery in Johnson City, Texas.

AC’s Southern Light Gallery is located on the first floor of the Ware Student Commons on the Washington Street Campus. Gallery exhibits are free and open to the public.