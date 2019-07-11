AC’s online Criminal Justice Program ranked in the Top 10 by BestColleges

BestColleges has installed Amarillo College in the Top 10 on its list of Best Online Associate Degree Programs in Criminal Justice for 2019.

AC’s fully online program in criminal justice, which requires 60 credit hours and typically takes two years to complete, is ranked seventh by BestColleges.

The rankings are created annually and are based on a combination of factors: academic quality, affordability, and online competency.

“Your focus on student success and the hard work you’ve put into providing a high-quality program has paid off,” Claire Holland of BestColleges wrote in her letter informing AC of its inclusion in the 2019 ranking.

At its website, BestColleges touts AC’s online program in criminal justice for preparing graduates to enter rewarding careers in law enforcement, corrections, probation and parole, security and more.

“We are honored to be considered among the top online associate degree programs in the country,” Eric Wallace, director of AC’s Criminal Justice Program, said. “Our faculty is totally committed to student success and I think that is an asset that is difficult to miss by anyone who takes a good, close look.”