Academy Sports + Outdoors donate shopping spree to Amarillo Parks and Recreation’s Hooked on Fishing Camp

Academy’s donation will help local kids kick off fishing season with $500 worth of supplies

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Academy Sports + Outdoors is helping local kids get on the water this spring by donating $500 to the Amarillo Parks and Recreation’s Hooked on Fishing Camp.

Representatives from the Amarillo Parks and Rec department will be accepting the gift card and going on a shopping spree at Academy for the youth fishing camp.

The youth fishing camp begins tomorrow.

More from MyHighPlains.com: