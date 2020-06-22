AC will adhere to safety protocols and resume in-person classes this fall

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Within a framework of enhanced safety protocols, Amarillo College will resume in-person classes this fall while continuing to offer students flexibility through an abundance of remote-learning opportunities.

Registration for fall classes, which begin on Aug. 24, is ongoing at www.actx.edu/enroll.

Many in-person classes this fall will be simulcast, and students who register for these particular courses may choose to attend class sessions in the classroom, remotely, or both. Some classes may be split to accommodate appropriate physical distancing; others may be relocated to larger spaces.

Students should consult with their advisors to determine the availability of options for a particular class as not all classes will feature simulcast capabilities. Additionally, AC offers many completely online classes, as well as a number of hybrid courses that feature a combination of remote and in-person access.

Based on continuing uncertainties associated with the COVID-19, AC will adhere to safety procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Face masks will be required of everyone on all AC campuses this fall – students, faculty, staff and visitors. Social distancing will be observed both inside and outside the classroom environment.

Masks will be provided to anyone in need. Classrooms will be sanitized between classes, and dispensers of hand sanitizer will be evident in multiple locations in every building. To further ensure everyone’s safety, plexiglass dividers are being installed in high-interaction traffic areas.

Meanwhile, AC, which has remained open and provided classes and services throughout the pandemic, currently remains in Phase III of its Action Plan in response to COVID-19.

Therefore, summer classes, with the exception of some labs in technical and healthcare programs that Gov. Greg Abbott has deemed essential, will continue to be delivered remotely in a tech-supported learning environment.

For more information about classes at Amarillo College – this fall or in the second summer session which begins July 6, please call AskAC at 806-371-5000.