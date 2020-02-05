AC to receive $100,000 safety grant from Texas Mutual Insurance

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College is poised to continue providing free safety-training courses for area businesses thanks to another generous grant courtesy of the Texas Mutual Insurance Company.

The largest workers’ compensation provider in the state has awarded a $100,000 grant to AC’s Risk Management Program to offer free courses on a variety of safety issues, from first aid to OSHA requirements.

Representatives of Texas Mutual, including Regional Manager Scott Bain, will present the safety-training check to AC officials at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 in the front lobby of AC’s Downtown Campus.

This marks the fourth grant AC has received from Texas Mutual for safety training since 2016.

“We are truly gratified that Texas Mutual recognizes the value of our safety-training efforts,” Toni Gray, AC’s dean of continuing education, said. “We plan to put it to good use on behalf of businesses and employees throughout the region.”

Gray says the grant provides the College with the means of extending its safety-training reach. AC’s Continuing Education Division will establish or expand free classes that will help businesses navigate OSHA guidelines, promote forklift safety, and even focus on worksite CPR and first-aid protocols.

Since 1999, Texas Mutual has awarded $8.8 million in safety education grants, and more than 30,000 students have attended free safety institutes offered at various colleges.

AC is one of 11 community colleges in Texas that provides safety classes via funding from Texas Mutual.

Amarillo College launched its risk management program in 2016 to provide training for increased safety awareness and to reduce work-related accidents and injuries.

AC’s risk management program offers a wide range of courses relative to Amarillo’s workforce. Support from Texas Mutual has allowed for an expansion of course offerings ranging from mental health, first aid, OSHA 10/30 certification, confined space entry, asbestos awareness, and more.

“Our commitment to Texas community colleges over the past 21 years has allowed tens of thousands of workers to get the education they need to work safely,” said Eric Bourquin, vice president of safety services at Texas Mutual.

“Continuing to support these colleges so their communities have access to safety programs is something we’re proud to do as part of our mission to create a stronger, safer Texas.”

Members of the workforce who complete free training classes at AC receive applicable continuing education units (CEUs).