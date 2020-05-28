AC selects Reagan Hales to spearhead creation of Tech Innovation Hub

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Amarillo College is pleased to announce that Reagan Hales, longtime executive with the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, is joining AC’s leadership team as associate vice president for innovation and work-based learning.

Hales, whose work at AC will officially commence on June 22, will spearhead implementation of AC’s “Earn & Learn” program and creation of the College’s Technology Innovation hub.

Having joined the Amarillo EDC in 2014, Hales leaves that distinguished organization as vice president of business development. She previously served as assistant dean of finance & administration at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Pharmacy, from October 2012 to June 2014.

“I am beyond thrilled that Reagan Hales has joined our team,” said AC President Russell Lowery-Hart. “What we are creating will transform our community, and I believe Reagan is the person to lead and guide us through the process and beyond.”

Lowery-Hart notes that the new position is funded by a gift the College received from the Adams Family Foundation in support of AC’s Earn & Learn initiative.

Earn & Learn will be a community-wide, internship initiative designed to empower AC students to simultaneously gain academic skills and work experience necessary to enhance both career entry and advancement. AC’s new Construction Technology program, which will be launched this fall, will be the first program in which students will be empowered to Earn & Learn.

The Technology Innovation Hub will be located at AC’s Downtown Campus and feature a community makerspace, a unique visual-effects degree program and other innovative career mechanisms and economic stimuli.

“I am incredibly excited and honored to be joining the Amarillo College team,” Hales said. “I’ve worked closely with so many at AC during my tenure with the Amarillo EDC and I am now thrilled to be a part of this legacy.

“The Earn & Learn program and the Tech Innovation Hub will reach residents throughout every walk of life in the Panhandle. Our entire community is ripe for innovation and embracing the new opportunities before us. I hope this role will help foster and catalyze that next era.”