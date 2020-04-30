AC Foundation establishes Food Pantry Fund to support students in need

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)Meeting the needs of students with food insecurities is among the foremost objectives of Amarillo College’s Culture of Caring, but keeping the Food Pantry adequately stocked in the COVID-19 crisis is an ever-increasing challenge.

To help meet that challenge, the AC Foundation has established a Food Pantry Fund and launched a corresponding campaign aimed at securing no less than $20,000 to bolster it.

While AC recently received a generous foundational grant that vastly reinforced the emergency fund for students whose academic attainments become endangered by life barriers, that windfall does not address food emergencies.

The $250,000 grant, to be spread over two years, is earmarked specifically for vital needs related to housing, child care and utility assistance. Students who are currently enrolled in at least six hours and have a minimum 2.0 grade point average can be considered for that particular emergency aid.

However, to address food insecurity, the AC Foundation is seeking monetary contributions that specifically provide for the Food Pantry. Donations can be made online or by calling (806) 371-5107.

AC is committed to eliminating life barriers so that students will be able to continue their educational journeys, and food insecurity endangers academic pursuits in the best of times; the need is heightened in a pandemic.

Any and all support of this initiative reinforces student success and represents a commitment to educational continuation that strengthens the entire community.

The time of urgent need is now.